SAP's Gigya Launches GDPR Solutions

SAP today introduced three solutions, SAP Hybris Identity, SAP Hybris Consent, and SAP Hybris Profile, supporting organizations that need to collect customer data in compliance with the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) while delivering personalized experiences. The three new products are available now and can be deployed separately or as a package.

GDPR, which goes into effect May 25, gives extensive new rights to European residents and visitors and applies to organizations anywhere in the world that collect personal information from within the 28 countries that make up the European Union.

The new solutions are the direct result of SAP's recent acquisition of Gigya and include robust registration, consent preference, and profile management. The solutions can quickly and securely scale to manage billions of identities and thousands of digital properties.

"With GDPR around the corner, the timing of these solutions couldn't be better," SAP Hybris President Alex Atzberger said in a statement. "At a time when SAP is doubling down on its strategy to provide the leading front-office suite, the combination of SAP Hybris and Gigya solutions is a tremendous benefit for customers. Importantly, it turns a compliance need into a strategic business advantage and creates more trusted customer relationships."

SAP Hybris Identity establishes secure customer registration and login across websites, mobile applications, and Internet of Things devices using flexible user authentication options, federation standards, single sign-on functionality, and optimized registration flows. It captures and stores customer identity data for trusted and personalized digital experiences.

SAP Hybris Consent presents and captures customer consent for terms of service and privacy agreements, including cookie consent and marketing communications. For auditing purposes, consent agreements and consent history are tracked across the customer lifecycle. This information can be synchronized with marketing, sales, and service applications. Customers are in control of their personal information with features for consent revocation, data export, and account deletion. Consent records are stored in a secure data vault.

SAP Hybris Profile transforms customer identity information, profile attributes, and other system data into a single customer view, which can be orchestrated in real time or in batch to virtually any application, service, or data warehouse. Organizations can govern all of the information in these single customer views throughout the customer lifecycle. SAP customers can analyze data within these single customer views to plan, predict and optimize digital experiences to support sales and services.

"If data is the new oil, then trust is the ultimate currency that drives this new data economy," Gigya CEO Patrick Salyer said in a statement. "To create trust, consumers demand transparency and control over how their customer data is managed. GDPR goes further by legally requiring it. With these new SAP Hybris offerings from Gigya, we can provide one of the only solutions on the market that create trusted customer relationships, just four months after SAP announced its intent to acquire Gigya."

