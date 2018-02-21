Pegasystems and Idio Partner

Pegasystems, providers of customer engagement software, and Idio, providers of a demand orchestration platform for B2B marketing, today announced a strategic partnership that combines Pega's real-time customer decisioning platform and Idio's content intelligence engine.

Together, Pega and Idio will optimize B2B engagements in real time to provide customers with the next-best content. With centralized artificial intelligence at the heart of every decision, businesses will be able to analyze all past customer interactions to identify and deliver the most valuable and timely materials.

Available in June, the new offering will help companies to do the following:

Improve marketing journeys–Marketers can move prospects closer to purchase by using the solution to surface and deliver the most relevant content in real time;

Optimize sales interactions–Salespeople can leverage AI-powered recommendations to share the most relevant content with high-value accounts most likely to convert; and

Centralize B2B customer intelligence;–Organizations can leverage a single decisioning process across channels and business functions with consolidated individual-level and account interaction data.

"This partnership allows us to further optimize highly complex B2B engagements where most other marketing and sales solutions typically fall short," said Rob Walker, vice president of decision management at Pegasystems, in a statement."Idio's unique predictive content intelligence engine complements our proven customer engagement solutions to better help B2B organizations keep pace with their customers' needs with the right content at the right moment." "We greatly respect Pega's innovative solutions that power exceptional customer experiences for some of the largest clients in the world," said Idio CEO Edward Barrow in a statement. "Our approaches to predictive decisioning are very similar, and we look forward to bringing our experience of automating and personalizing complex B2B decision cycles to Pega's global 3000 customers."

