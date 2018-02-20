Tapad Launches Customer Data Platform

Tapad, providers of marketing personalization solutions, today announced a global rebrand to focus its resources on creating identity solutions for marketers. This rebrand includes the renaming of the company's proprietary device graph technology to The Tapad Graph and the introduction of the Tapad Customer Data Platform (CDP), a platform purpose-built to help marketers connect and engage with new and existing customers.

The new offering, which makes marketers' first-party data actionable against The Tapad Graph, is being launched to the telecommunications industry first.

"Tapad is always evolving with the marketplace to ensure we are continually solving for the growing complexities faced by digital marketers," said Sigvart Voss Eriksen, CEO of Tapad, in a statement. "This shift in our business serves as a strong indicator of our commitment to delivering industry-forward products, particularly where big data meets personalization. For nearly a decade we have led the market in cross-device technology, which has set us up to scale beyond devices and provide the industry with the most comprehensive identity solutions."

Initially available to telco customers, the Tapad CDP is purpose-built to offer telco marketers a highly personalized and privacy-safe platform to convert first and third-party data into actionable, results-driven campaigns. Tapad's parent company, Telenor Group, has already deployed the solution across several Telenor subsidiaries.

"Telenor has vast amounts of insights and data for existing customers, and we want to better utilize this to deliver more personalized customer experiences," said Svein Henning Kirkeng, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at Telenor Group, in a statement. "With Tapad's ability to merge data from previously siloed systems, we can coherently engage with customers across the different channels in which we operate. Furthermore, we're able to leverage our insights to identify new potential customers with similar attributes, and deliver a personalized value proposition. What makes us really excited about this is how Tapad's CDP enables us to build a holistic understanding of our existing and new potential customers, take action on those insights, and continuously improve the customer experience by learning from every interaction we have with our customers."

