SalesAgility Releases SuiteCRM 7.10

Open-source CRM software provider SalesAgility has launched SuiteCRM 7.10, including new features, user experience enhancements, and a new REST API. This edition of SuiteCRM also helps companies to be ready for the European Union's General Data Protection Reglation (GDPR), including opt-in functionality to track the consent of individuals.
"The hard work of the SalesAgility team and all the contributions of the community have made this release really exciting," said Dale Murray, CEO of SalesAgility, in a statement. "The list of new features and enhancements show that SuiteCRM is on track to become the world's most-adopted CRM."
Highlights of SuiteCRM 7.10 include the following:
SuiteCRM is a full-featured CRM that can be deployed on premises or in the cloud. It has a community of more than 86,000 people, a download count of more than 800,000, and an estimated user count of more than 4 million.