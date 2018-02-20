SalesAgility Releases SuiteCRM 7.10

Open-source CRM software provider SalesAgility has launched SuiteCRM 7.10, including new features, user experience enhancements, and a new REST API. This edition of SuiteCRM also helps companies to be ready for the European Union's General Data Protection Reglation (GDPR), including opt-in functionality to track the consent of individuals.

"The hard work of the SalesAgility team and all the contributions of the community have made this release really exciting," said Dale Murray, CEO of SalesAgility, in a statement. "The list of new features and enhancements show that SuiteCRM is on track to become the world's most-adopted CRM."

Highlights of SuiteCRM 7.10 include the following:

Refined SuiteP theme that is more compact and offers a wider range of coror schemes;

New REST API using JSONAPI specifications and offering authentication using OAuth 2.0, Swagger documentation, and the Swagger (OpenAPI v3.0) framework;

Survey management to create, design, and send surveys in email campaigns or stand-alone web pages, with results recorded to the CRM system;

Confirmed Opt-In to assist users with GDPR compliance. This feature offers a double opt in process. The Web to Person form will automatically send the Confirm Opt-In email. Users can manually update customer preferences via the module and record view with clear indication of the customers current opt-in statuses;

Two-factor authentication;

Improved alerts functionality;

Improved password management;

Additional password restrictions, logging to identify login attempts and enforce password requirements;

Fail2Ban logging integration;

A new suite of unit tests;

Improved email performance; and

Email fixes.

SuiteCRM is a full-featured CRM that can be deployed on premises or in the cloud. It has a community of more than 86,000 people, a download count of more than 800,000, and an estimated user count of more than 4 million.

