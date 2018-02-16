LiveRamp Acquires Pacific Data Partners

LiveRamp, an Acxiom company that provides omnichannel identity resolution, has acquired Pacific Data Partners to accelerate its people-based business-to-business (B2B) marketing initiatives. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Pieter De Temmerman and Grant Ries, co-founders of Pacific Data Partners, will lead LiveRamp's efforts to expand IdentityLink, a product that allows marketers to create an omnichannel view of consumers and professionals by resolving data from any channel or source to an individual. This view can be activated on more than 500 technology platforms in people-based marketing initiatives.

"Historically, B2B marketers have lacked the ability to recognize the professionals they are targeting in digital channels, leaving them unable to take advantage of the innovations identity resolution has driven in consumer marketing," said James Arra, co-president at LiveRamp, in a statement. "We'e excited to bring people-based marketing to the world of B2B and about the value this will add for both marketers and the companies that support them in the space." "B2B marketers face a unique set of challenges that are not being addressed by consumer-centric marketing approaches," De Temmerman said in a statement. "We're excited to join LiveRamp to build a leading B2B-focused solution that brings professional identity resolution and B2B data solutions to those marketers."

