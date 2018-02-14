Xactly Acquires Sales Performance Management Provider Obero

Xactly, a provider of cloud-based sales performance management solutions, has acquired Obero, a sales performance management (SPM) company. With the acquisition, Xactly adds ASC 606/IFRS 15, sales planning, and incentive management (ICM) capabilities to its enterprise SPM portfolio, which includes sales and territory planning, quota management, incentive management, analytics, and big data intelligence.

"Xactly continues to enhance our strategic roadmap with the innovative technologies our customers need to compete and win in their respective markets," said Christopher Cabrera, founder and CEO of Xactly, in a statement. "The new revenue recognition standard has the potential to be a disruptive force for sales and finance alike. With this acquisition, we are accelerating our ability to help customers meet this challenge while creating a world-class sales organization driven by intelligent planning and execution across the sales lifecycle."

This transaction comes on the heels of Xactly's recent acquisition of AlignStar, which added territory management capabilities to its SPM portfolio.

With the combined power of Xactly and Obero, customers can capture, track, record, and report commission data and integrate commission data with existing financial systems. Combining Xactly's planning solutions and prescriptive big data intelligence with Obero's sales planning technology, organizations will be able to align market opportunity with accurate capacity planning, quota-setting, and forecasting.

Obero's technology further complements Xactly AlignStar's territory management capabilities. Obero also brings additional ICM functionality to Xactly's enterprise compensation solutions, including revenue, expense, and profitability management. Workforce and capacity management features also help companies enhance financial management with accurate forecasting and planning for all compensation-related costs.

