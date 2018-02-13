Adaptive Insights Launches Sales Solution

Adaptive Insights has launched Adaptive Insights for Sales, a purpose-built planning and analytics solution to help companies maximize sales efficiency and investments with capacity, quota, and territory planning, performance monitoring, and model maintenance.

Built on Adaptive Insights' scalable platform, Adaptive Insights for Sales links sales and territory plans to the overall financial plan so business leaders can align strategy with execution.

"We saw an opportunity for innovation because historically sales planning has been a blend of art and science," said Bhaskar Himatsingka, chief product officer at Adaptive Insights, in a statement. "We've taken the guesswork out of this kind of planning with Adaptive Insights for Sales. Now teams can easily get territories and quotas right with models rooted in real-time data and analytics. This lets sales organizations dynamically leverage performance data like actual bookings and sales pipeline as well as quota attainment and quota recovery to optimize performance, while linking with the corporate plan, all in real time."

Adaptive Insights for Sales allows for real-time, what-if scenarios and high-fidelity planning and includes a specialized extension for territory planning.

As with its Adaptive Insights for Finance, the new solution integrates with other software and platforms across the enterprise, such as Salesforce CRM and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems.

Adaptive Insights for Sales is part of the company's new Business Planning Cloud, which was also just released yesterday. Business Planning Cloud is the next generation of Adaptive Insights' Adaptive Suite.

"In most organizations, manual planning produces an ocean of individual, operational plans, with no ability to see the whole picture," said Tom Bogan, CEO of Adaptive Insights, in a statement. "We pioneered cloud planning for finance so companies could streamline their planning process and gain an accurate view of their business. Today's innovation both scales and extends our platform to bring these same benefits to all functions in an integrated planning process. As a result, organizations can make better decisions faster, a true competitive advantage today."

The Adaptive Insights Business Planning Cloud enables a comprehensive set of cloud-based software supported by an in-memory technology platform that enables functional and company-wide business planning and built-in analytics at very large scale.

Now capable of handling complex multidimensional models with trillions of cells, rapid scenario planning, analytics and reporting, the platform includes purpose-built domain intelligence to make it easier and faster for users to build functional models. In addition to purpose-built solutions for finance and sales, the platform also enables customers and partners to flexibly model virtually any kind of functional use, such as workforce capacity, marketing demand generation, and project-based planning.

Business Planning Cloud integrates with leading ERP, CRM, general ledger, and human capital management systems and features open APIs.

