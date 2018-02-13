Heartbeat Launches Discover Feed

Heartbeat today released the Discover Feed, offering a way for companies to connect with the 150,000 millennial-aged female consumers on its platform.

With thousands of opt-ins in just the first week, Heartbeat's Discover Feed helps consumers find brand campaigns where they can apply to be paid ambassadors and start creating promotional content through their social channels.

Heartbeat enables companies to engage directly with consumers through trusted friends. Ambassadors on the Heartbeat platform are paid to create and share authentic content about the brands they love. Heartbeat's Ambassadors reach 526 million consumers through their campaigns on Instagram, Facebook, and SnapChat, which can generate more than 100 million likes and more than 9 million comments weekly.

