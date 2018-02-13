Logo
Conga Launches Conga Sign
Conga Sign is an e-signature solution built for Salesforce.com.
Posted Feb 13, 2018
Conga, a business productivity applications provider, today released Conga Sign, an e-signature solution built specifically for the Salesforce.com Platform. It is available on the Salesforce AppExchange.

Conga Sign integrates with the Conga Suite, including Conga Composer for document automation and Conga Contracts for contract management. Conga Sign creates and saves executed contracts and documents automatically in Salesforce for a clear audit trail.

"Our customers have been asking us for an e-sign solution tailor-made for Salesforce and deeply integrated into the Conga Suite of commerce acceleration applications," said Matthew Schiltz, CEO of Conga, in a statement. "In addition, they want access to Conga's top-rated global 24/7 support. We are thrilled to deliver Conga Sign and are excited to further accelerate commerce on the Salesforce platform."

Key components of Conga Sign include the following:

  • On-the-go capabilities using a mobile interface built for phone and tablet;
  • The ability to track the status of signature activity from draft to completion;
  • Built-in analytics to uncover contract roadblocks like transaction expirations and declines;
  • The ability to leverage Salesforce roles and permissions; and
  • The ability to create customized documents with rich text, images, and eSignature.

Conga Sign can be purchased as part of a full Conga solution or as a stand-alone solution.

Conga customers can now empower sales teams and legal teams to collaborate and automate the contract process within Salesforce CRM.
 
