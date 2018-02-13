Relay Network Launches CX Builder

Relay Network, a mobile engagement automation company for service providers, today released its CX Builder portal, enabling businesses to design, configure, and automate personalized customer experiences within the Relay platform.

With Relay CX Builder, customer experience, marketing, product, and digital strategy teams can accelerate mobile engagement, create and test journeys, make real-time updates, and optimize results based on individual customer needs.

For consumers, CX Builder delivers actionable mobile messages that link to personalized web pages. Relay does not require customers to download an app and provides a complete history of past interactions on a personalized, secure message feed.

"Relay believes in an effortless customer experience, proactively, automatically, and at scale. CX Builder takes that vision and makes it a reality for all businesses across every facet of their CRM," said Matt Gillin, co-founder and CEO of Relay Network, in a statement. "We're helping large enterprises stay ahead in fiercely competitive industries and deliver new and improved customer experiences that achieve key KPIs without ripping and replacing or one-off fixes." "Most businesses have invested millions in customer engagement and servicing technologies, but still struggle to solve for the singular customer, singular experience. More often than not, these are the use cases that create high levels of customer frustration and inbound calls," said Relay's chief product officer, Lisa Guillaume, in a statement. "The addition of Relay to a business' customer engagement capabilities means they can easily solve in-the-moment needs for all customers. Our clients have seen a positive impact on customer satisfaction and retention as a result."

CX Builder is part of Relay's complete mobile engagement solution, which also includes Relay Customer Onboarding, Relay Customer Messaging, Relay Integration Suite, and Relay Pro Services. Businesses can use CX Builder as a stand-alone tool or integrate it into their existing CRM, marketing automation, or customer support platforms.

