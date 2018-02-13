Monetate Partners with AgilOne

Monetate, a provider of personalization software, is partnering with AgilOne, providers of a customer data platform. Through this partnership, Monetate will provide clients with rich, comprehensive customer profiles, orchestrated omnichannel engagement, and intelligence on who customers are and what they need right now to improve personalization.

AgilOne stitches, cleanses, and dedupes data across digital and physical channels, resulting in a single customer view that includes advanced artificial intelligence-driven insights. This data enables Monetate's products to drive, measure, and report personalized experiences in real time across any channel.

"Monetate is paving the way for what's possible in personalization, which not only means creating leading-edge products, but also teaming up with innovative and complementary companies," said Maribeth Ross, senior vice president of marketing at Monetate, in a statement. "The partnership with AgilOne enhances our capabilities and provides our clients with unmatched customer intelligence and advanced real-time recommendations."

Monetate's partnership with AgilOne will provide the following:

Online/offline customer insights: Gain a single view into customers' digital and in-store activities across the entire journey. Better attribute behaviors to purchases and identify customer patterns for personalized marketing by removing information silos.

Customer value analysis: Combine data captured in stores with digital activities to identify current and potential high-value customers. Understand key metrics, such as lifetime value and average order value (AOV) as they apply across channels.

Consistent, orchestrated personalization across engagement channels: Ensure consistent messaging, experiences, and offers at the individual level across all channels. Deploy a broad set of capabilities directly at the point of customer engagement or embed personalization within key proprietary systems.

The ability to test approaches and learn how and why each approach resonates with some customers more than with others.

"AgilOne was founded with one mission: to restore the deeply personal relationships companies once had with their customers before multiple channels and data siloes got in the way," said Omer Artun, CEO of AgilOne, in a statement. "Through our partnership with Monetate, we are increasing the personal relevance of each customer interaction and enabling greater consistency and orchestration of customer experiences across channels."

