Looker Enhances Self-Service Analytics

Looker, a data platform company, has added features and enhancements that make it easier for everyday users to act on critical business decisions from trusted, data-driven insights.

"Businesses have been collecting vast amounts of data, but there's no value until they can understand what the data is telling them," said Frank Bien, CEO of Looker, in a statement. "Looker was founded on the principle of supporting those organizations who demand fresh, unlimited, unified, and actionable analytics. We're addressing the growing need for non-technical users in organizations of all sizes to have the most current data so they can take action to make their businesses more competitive, more profitable and more successful."

The enhancements in this release include the following:

A new dynamic user homepage that delivers and suggests more relevant contextual insights, as well as the ability for users to curate and control what they share and see.

Improved workflow integration that allows users to receive critical alerts and share information directly from within Looker to anywhere using redesigned scheduling features.

Expanded packaged solutions, with pre-built experiences for specific use cases. Nearly 90 Looker Blocks are now available from more than 20 partners.

New dynamic and interactive visualizations with hundreds of customization options.

Greater security and governance with a modern, centralized architecture and dozens of features to ensure that data remains fresh, reliable, and secure.

"We make important business decisions every day at all levels of the company and across multiple teams," said Simon Goble, chief marketing officer at DogBuddy, in a statement. "With Looker, everyone can access real-time insights that very quickly help to shape the course of our day-to-day operations and pinpoint where we should focus our time, attention, or budget. It's invaluable for us to be able to instantly access a 360-degree view of our business and take action right away."

