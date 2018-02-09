Logo
CrossInstall Launches Opportunity Forecast Tool
CrossInstall's Opportunity Forecast Tool gives mobile marketers more insight into ad spend and recommends changes to improve CPI.
Posted Feb 9, 2018
CrossInstall, a creator of programmatic interactive mobile ads, today unveiled its Opportunity Forecast Tool (OFT) to enable advertisers to see where adjusting their cost-per-install by small amounts will lead to large-scale increases in conversions on the campaign, geographic, or publisher levels. The tool surfaces promising rate adjustments, some at a very granular level, that are computed directly from the advertiser's data.

Using real-time data, the Opportunity Forecast Tool predicts the volume impact of incremental increases and decreases to CPI. The tool provides recommendations and opportunities where increasing the bid by a small amount on a given feature is predicted to result in substantially more conversions.

Advertisers can get real-time forecast updates on whatever schedule they please.

"We want our advertisers to be able to scale their campaigns in a surgical, high-impact way while making just small price changes," said CrossInstall's CEO, Jeff Marshall, in a statement. "We are passionate about enabling advertisers to make data-driven monetary decisions. What we do as a DSP is a complex process, and we want to eliminate black boxes and help advertisers feel confident they are driving the most conversions. With the Opportunity Forecast Tool, we want to lead the way into a future of transparency in traffic buying and forecasting accuracy. This tool will revolutionize advertisers' abilities to balance scale and quality."

