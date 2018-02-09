Mindmatrix to Enhance Its Sales Enablement Platform

Mindmatrix, a sales enablement software provider, has released its product enhancement roadmap for the first quarter of 2018. More than a dozen enhancements have been planned for the company's sales enablement platform and partner relationship management (PRM) software.

Among the many changes planned are the following:

Linear Playbook, to help managers onboard new channel partners;

Google Calendar integration;

Double opt-in from form sign ups, which will send a link to the email address of the contact and create the contact in the system only after the email ID is verified through a link click by the recipient;

Contract Module, which will support electronic document and contract signing; and

Hot-spotting in Image for Web Banner, allowing users to create interactive web-based banners and images with hotspots. The hotspotted banners and images can then be folded into internal playbooks, partner portal welcome pages, channel, sales or marketing dashboards, web page menus, or even made a part of external web assets (using a system generated HTML code) created using the Mindmatrix marketing automation software, such as a landing page or a microsite.

Beyond these changes, an enhanced Opportunity Registration Feature will enable channel partners and vendors to manage opportunities better. Opportunity-based scoring will be introduced.

Mindmatrix has also introduced a step-based process into the opportunity registration module, which allows for stepwise progression of leads from one stage to another. Mindmatrix PRM software tracks the progress of the opportunity at every step and updates their position in the sales funnel. The enhancement maps the progress of the lead from one stage to another and also by automatically recommending to channel partners/salespeople, the marketing or sales assets (including spec sheets, brochures, proposals and quotations) or campaigns to be used when communicating with the prospect at each stage of the opportunity.

This enhancement also lends flexibility to the way in which opportunity information is captured and reflected in the system by allowing users to add custom fields and tabs to the opportunities instead of using the default form.

Apart from the above, the dashboards are undergoing major enhancements and two additional persona-based dashboards will be introduced for the sales manager and marketing manager personas.

