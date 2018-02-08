Lead411 and PersistIQ Partner on Data and Sales Engagement

Lead411 and PersistIQ have inked a partnership that will result in the integration of their solutions for lead intelligence and sales engagement for mid-market firms.

"Intelligence that closes deals is only as good as the data behind it," said Thomas Blue, founder and CEO of Lead411, in a statement. "Marketing and sales teams in the thousands have chosen Lead411 for our quality and consistency, and we are proud to partner with PersistIQ as we expand that commitment to service and quality."

"Our powerful technology gives sales teams the perfect balance between sales automation and the human touch," said Pouyan Salehi, founder of PersistIQ, in a statement. "Providing our customers access to high-quality data inside their workflow is a natural next step as we further align tools with strategies that have been winning sales for decades."