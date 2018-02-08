Monetate Adds Intelligent Fit Insights to Its Intelligent Personalization Engine

Monetate, a provider of personalization technology, has enhanced its Monetate Intelligent Personalization Engine, which allows marketers to use artificial intelligence to power real-time, cross-channel personalization. The new capability, Individual Fit Insights, provides a highly specialized view into how individualized decisions are made.

Individual Fit Experiences uses artificial intelligence to decide which experience is best suited for each individual customer based on all of the data available about them. Individual Fit Insights helps companies understand how these decisions were made and provides automated segment discovery.

Specifically, the insights surface the most influential data categories used in individual decisions. It aggregates these insights at the experience level. With this information, marketers will learn which variants resonate with which audiences. It also helps to confirm or challenge any hypotheses about shoppers.

"Since Monetate was founded 10 years ago, we've pushed the technical boundaries of what's possible, building a world where brands are empowered to offer individualized experiences to each person they connect with," said David Brussin, founder, chairman, and chief product officer at Monetate, in a statement. "Today's release marks the latest in our efforts to turn our personalization vision into reality by taking our analysis of customer behavior a layer deeper. Individual Fit Insights allows marketers to deliver the right experience while simultaneously learning about their audiences – a win-win for brands and consumers."

Monetate first launched the Intelligent Personalization Engine last April. Last month, the company unveiled enhancements designed to bridge the gap between digital and physical touchpoints, enabling individualized experiences to be delivered in-store as well.

