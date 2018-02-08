Logo
Drawbridge Partners with mParticle
The integration between Drawbridge and mParticle expands the customer data available to mParticle users.
Posted Feb 8, 2018
Drawbridge, an identity management company, and mParticle, providers of a customer data platform, today announced a partnership around a simplified workflow to enhance and extend customer data by leveraging the Drawbridge Connected Consumer Graph.

This integration helps companies share and interact with their data to create custom people-based identity graphs that can be used for targeted advertising, holistic attribution, content personalization, product recommendations, and more.

Through the integration, when an mParticle SDK user wants a custom Connected Consumer Graph from Drawbridge, the solution notifies mParticle. mParticle passes the appropriate data to Drawbridge (typically mobile device IDs or cookies). Drawbridge then ingests the data, builds a custom graph, and passes the expanded dataset back to the user.

"Brands are focused on actionable pathways more than ever because they recognize that the sooner they can get a more complete understanding of their customers, the sooner they can help drive better experiences across every channel," said Bhumika Dadbhawala, head of business development at Drawbridge, in a statement. "That's what makes this partnership so meaningful for brands and developers. mParticle can serve as the underlying conduit and help kickstart the process of creating a custom graph."

"mParticle's mission is to help marketers create seamless, one-to-one experiences for their customers," said Dave Myers, co-founder and chief operations officer at mParticle, in a statement. "With this integration, marketers using mParticle and Drawbridge can create personalized experiences faster without consuming engineering resources."

