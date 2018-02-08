Drawbridge Partners with mParticle

Drawbridge, an identity management company, and mParticle, providers of a customer data platform, today announced a partnership around a simplified workflow to enhance and extend customer data by leveraging the Drawbridge Connected Consumer Graph.

This integration helps companies share and interact with their data to create custom people-based identity graphs that can be used for targeted advertising, holistic attribution, content personalization, product recommendations, and more.

Through the integration, when an mParticle SDK user wants a custom Connected Consumer Graph from Drawbridge, the solution notifies mParticle. mParticle passes the appropriate data to Drawbridge (typically mobile device IDs or cookies). Drawbridge then ingests the data, builds a custom graph, and passes the expanded dataset back to the user.

"Brands are focused on actionable pathways more than ever because they recognize that the sooner they can get a more complete understanding of their customers, the sooner they can help drive better experiences across every channel," said Bhumika Dadbhawala, head of business development at Drawbridge, in a statement. "That's what makes this partnership so meaningful for brands and developers. mParticle can serve as the underlying conduit and help kickstart the process of creating a custom graph." "mParticle's mission is to help marketers create seamless, one-to-one experiences for their customers," said Dave Myers, co-founder and chief operations officer at mParticle, in a statement. "With this integration, marketers using mParticle and Drawbridge can create personalized experiences faster without consuming engineering resources."

