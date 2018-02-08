3Cinteractive Launches RCS Messaging Capabilities

3Cinteractive, a provider of mobile marketing services, today launched an A2P Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging engagement platform. This platform is an extension of 3C's existing mobile engagement platform, enabling companies to orchestrate and deliver the next generation of A2P messaging created by RCS capabilities.

As an upgrade to the current SMS experience, RCS is poised to become the global messaging standard as more carriers launch this new technology. With more than 138 million monthly active users of RCS worldwide, consumers are already embracing it.

3C's platform enables users to build comprehensive RCS workflows that leverage new feature-rich functionality enabled by RCS. Companies can design and incorporate suggested replies within their messages, cards containing images and actionable buttons, and carousels that engage consumers with multiple offers. These features can be built into messaging engagements with RCS-enabled devices.

3C's RCS Engagement Platform does the following:

Allows businesses to deliver RCS messages to all customers on all supported devices;

Enables the creation of complex workflows that leverages RCS and integrate into existing systems to leverage existing consumer data;

Bridges the RCS/SMS gap during the transitional period; and

Simplifies the creation and management of RCS assets used in campaigns though an embedded RCS Content Management System.

"At 3C, we've always focused on removing the complexities of engaging with consumers across any mobile channel. And with the addition of RCS into our platform, we're excited to now enable brands to drive high-value, next-gen commerce, loyalty, and customer service experiences directly through their native text messaging app," said John Duffy, founder and CEO of 3Cinteractive, in a statement.

