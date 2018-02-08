Atomic AI Integrates with Google AdWords

Atomic Reach has integrated its artificial intelligence technology platform with Google AdWords.

This seamless integration introduces a layer of artificial intelligence and machine learning to advertisers, helping them write compelling, high-performing ad copy. Leveraging the power of artificial intelligence, Atomic AI analyzes best-performing ads, keywords, and landing pages to generate ad copy.

"This integration provides ad ops specialists with the content creation intelligence that has been missing from the toolkit. Businesses spend large portions of their monthly advertising budgets on Google AdWords, and this solution drives results and reduces costs by automating and optimizing ad copy creation," said Bradley Silver, CEO of Atomic Reach, in a statement. "Incorporating keyword performance, emotion, and engagement data, Atomic AI delivers instant variations of the ads you create to elicit better results."