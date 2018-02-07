Mutare Launches Enterprise Text

Enterprise communications software developer Mutare has released Enterprise Text, a business-grade solution that enables two-way employee-to-customer text message conversations.

Using Mutare Enterprise Text, individuals or employee teams can use existing business phone numbers, including their direct phone lines, to engage in two-way text conversations with others outside of the organization from their PCs or mobile phones. The application records a full audit trail of all conversations for reporting and compliance. If conversations include personal health, financial, or other sensitive information, employees can switch the texting to "secure messaging" mode.

"Clearly, any company hoping to stay on top of customer engagement and retention needs to embrace texting as a significant tool for customer interactions," said Mike Sorensen, senior vice president of technology innovation at Mutare, in a statement. "It is fast, efficient, cost-effective and, above all, it's what today's customers want. Enterprise Text makes that possible without a massive investment in call center technologies or a large effort by the organizations' IT department."

Enterprise Text accommodates both office and mobile employees through web interface and mobile client. It enables multiple conversations at once and includes an auto-reply feature for automatic after-hours or out-of-office text replies. The administrative interface enables simple assignment of employees to text-enabled lines as needed.

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com