Melissa Launches Melissa Direct, a Data Quality Site for Marketers

Melissa, a provider of global contact data quality and identity verification solutions, today launched Melissa Direct, a one-stop shop for list hygiene, data appends, sales leads, and mailing software to enhance direct marketing, telemarketing, and email outreach for both consumer and business-to-business campaigns.

Melissa Direct allows marketers to drop in and access whatever combination of tools they require, connecting with real-time customer intelligence based on multisourced reference data.

Services include the following:

Business and consumer mailing lists and sales leads;

List hygiene, including NCOALink and deduping services;

Email, phone, and social media appends;

Consumer and business demographic appends and customer profiling;

Location and property information and mortgage appends;

Postal automation software for desktop or cloud; and

Email lists and campaign management.

"Melissa Direct is a simple way for marketers to access global intelligence tools and services that help grow a successful business. Our proven, data-driven strategies are now significantly more accessible [and] available to any business focused on streamlining and improving business operations, building customer relationships, and maximizing results and value of marketing campaigns," said Greg Brown, vice president of marketing at Melissa, in a statement.

Melissa Direct offers real-time counts and immediate purchase and download of many popular business and consumer lists with a range of demographic and geographic filters. Additionally, users can upload a customer file for quick batch processing, including list hygiene and data append services.

Melissa Direct can accommodate any size job, from updating and enriching small sales contact lists, to automated FTP requests for files of more than a billion records.

