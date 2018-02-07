Freshdesk Launches Sales Campaigns

Freshworks, a provider of cloud-based business software, has launched Sales Campaigns inside Freshsales CRM.

"With billions of emails being sent each day, the only way you're going to stand out in that clutter is if you send the right email with the right message at the right time to the right person. Sales Campaigns in Freshsales helps you do that," said Srivatsan Venkatesan, head of product at Freshsales, in a statement. "Think of it like a personal assistant to schedule your email campaigns and calls, set up appointments, and streamline hand-offs between [sales reps and account executives]."