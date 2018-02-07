Logo
Freshdesk Launches Sales Campaigns
Sales Campaigns enables sales teams to create, send, and track smart and personalized email.
Posted Feb 7, 2018
Freshworks, a provider of cloud-based business software, has launched Sales Campaigns inside Freshsales CRM.

"With billions of emails being sent each day, the only way you're going to stand out in that clutter is if you send the right email with the right message at the right time to the right person. Sales Campaigns in Freshsales helps you do that," said Srivatsan Venkatesan, head of product at Freshsales, in a statement. "Think of it like a personal assistant to schedule your email campaigns and calls, set up appointments, and streamline hand-offs between [sales reps and account executives]."

Sales Campaigns acts based on data inside the CRM and lets users choose between a Classic time-based campaign or a Smart activity-based campaigns to do the following:

  • add or eject prospects based on their intent and where they are in the sales funnel;
  • start smart conversations based on customer activity; and
  • track all email or engagement metrics inside the CRM.

"Sales Campaigns is perfect for inbound and outbound sales emails. We have the flexibility to choose between Classic or Smart campaigns. With website and in-app tracking integrated, Freshsales doubles as a powerful CRM and marketing software," said Juan Quirós Carmona, CEO at Crowdence, in a statement. "In short, the number of prospects an agent can handle increases significantly—more possibilities at lower costs."

