Neustar Releases Authoritative Contact Intelligence Solution

Neustar, a provider of real-time information services, has released Authoritative Contact Intelligence for Collections to help improve right-party contact (RPC) rates by verifying consumers' phone numbers, identifying the best phones to use, indicating the most likely contact window, and appending a best phone if there are gaps.

Leveraging telecommunication data, industry and data expertise, and identity data, Neustar combines consumer insights from wireless, VoIP, and nonpublic numbers to provide essential information, including comprehensive phone identity scoring, whether a phone is in service, and the most likely times to reach the consumer.

"With over 35 million yearly disconnects, ports, and other phone number changes in the U.S. alone, the task of keeping consumer contact information up to date and accurate is challenging for even the most sophisticated companies," said Tom Nowaczyk, director of risk, Telephone Consumer Protection Act, and fraud solutions at Neustar, in a statement. "Authoritative contact intelligence is the first step in combining the most accurate insights to improve right-party contact rates and mitigate potential TCPA violation risks." "Being able to contact customers without risk of negative financial or reputational repercussions is mission-critical, and we're excited to offer organizations the tools they need to apply a more comprehensive and more intelligent approach to creating contact strategies that enable operational efficiency," said Sai Huda, general manager of risk solutions at Neustar, in a statement. "As a trusted provider of identity solutions, this latest offering reflects Neustar's commitment to continually providing unparalleled high-quality value propositions to our clients."

