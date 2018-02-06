Scribe Launches Scribe Shadow on Salesforce.com's AppExchange

Scribe Software, a provider of data integration, has launched Scribe Shadow on the Salesforce.com AppExchange. Scribe Shadow is designed to help companies replicate data from Salesforce to SQL databases for analytics and archiving.

Scribe Shadow is a native Salesforce application. It automatically sends data on a daily basis to designated SQL and MySQL databases, where the data can be combined with data from other sources, analyzed with visualization tools, or incorporated into enterprise reports. As a native application, Scribe Shadow users can initiate the replication process and monitor the status of replication jobs from directly within their existing Salesforce user interfaces.

"Scribe Shadow is an important milestone in our drive to make integration more approachable," said Shawn McGowan, CEO of Scribe Software, in a statement. "Customers and partners are looking for ways to distribute their expanding data integration workload across business analysts and others outside of the core IT department and have been consistent in their requests for a wider variety of data integration and data management functionality to accomplish this. The native, in-app experience delivered by Shadow allows users to setup and monitor data replication projects right within the applications they are already using, and thus streamline the integration process overall." Everyone and everything is getting smarter and more connected than ever before, and companies are looking to transform the way they connect with customers, partners and employees," said Kori O'Brien, senior vice president of independent software vendor sales at Salesforce.com, in a statement. "By leveraging the power of the Salesforce Platform, Scribe Shadow provides customers with an exciting new way to maintain an accurate, up-to-date copy of their Salesforce data, while streamlining business intelligence, reporting, and backup processes."

