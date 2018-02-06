DataFox Launches Account Scoring

DataFox has launched Account Scoring to help companies find and prioritize their best-fit targets.

DataFox uses artificial intelligence, user submissions, and human verification to build a robust set of account data that includes firmographic, technographic, and signal data. Users can incorporate new datasets automatically and iterate on the scoring model at any time

"Our mission is to eliminate grunt work in the enterprise so that people can focus on smarter, more strategic activities. DataFox data is the backbone of our clients' account-based strategy," said DataFox co-founder Mike Dorsey in a statement. "Now, Account Scoring provides a synthesis layer that leverages both DataFox and client CRM data to deliver a unified view of best-fit accounts across systems. This leads to better sales-marketing alignment and bigger deals."

