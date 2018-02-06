NTT Data Services Partners with Oracle Insurance

NTT DATA Services, a Platinum Cloud Standard member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), has teamed with Oracle Insurance to design a payment and benefits solution for government payers and health plans. The solution will manage all aspects of health insurance membership, claims payment, and benefits operations.

"Oracle is a long-term partner of ours, and their end-to-end technology is a preferred platform for health insurance plans in the international market," said Dan Allison, president of healthcare and life sciences at NTT DATA Services, in a statement. "This new offering will feature a flexible, open architecture. This will allow our current and future clients to provide innovative, market-specific solutions in the ever-evolving health insurance arena."

Customers will be able to use the solution for enrollment, premium calculation, claims processing, capitation, benefits adjudication, and billing. The solution can be deployed on premises or in private clouds and supports compliance and regulatory demands.

The solution also offers the following capabilities:

Scalability for tens of millions of citizens or members;

Customization for policy nuances, including disability programs and veterans benefit programs;

Option of a Build-Operate-Transfer model or a fully-supported model;

360-degree approach to customer and provider experience; and

Omnichannel capabilities.

"Pairing NTT DATA Services' broad expertise in the health plan industry with our proven insurance solutions offers payers and health plans the opportunity to reduce complexity, risk, and cost,” said Dave Shively, general manager of Oracle Insurance, in a statement. "Our collaborative product development will also enable our clients to bring new products to market faster in support of the members they serve."

