Capgemini Acquires LiquidHub

Capgemini is acquiring LiquidHub, a digital customer engagement firm, reinforcing its digital consulting capabilities in North America and accelerating its portfolio shift in the region. The deal is worth an estimated $500 million.

"LiquidHub's passion to help clients uncover new ways to engage with their customers, supported by robust digital expertise and a strong track record in complex technology execution, was a natural fit with the end-to-end digital services that Capgemini provides enterprises around the world," said Paul Hermelin, chairman and CEO of Capgemini Group, in a statement. "The team's customer-centric mind-set was evident, and its impressive employee retention record is a testament to the strength of LiquidHub’' purpose, vision, and values that are complementary to those of Capgemini. I''m delighted to welcome them to the group."

Headquartered in Philadelphia, LiquidHub has developed a series of marketing, sales, commerce, and service solutions across the entire engagement lifecycle. It has also built a set of highly scalable platforms-as-a-service for complete customer management.

"The challenge of omnichannel is connecting all the parts and pieces to deliver a unified and pleasurable experience to your customers. It's not physical or digital; it's the blended experience," said Jonathan Brassington, CEO and co-founder of LiquidHub, in a statement. "The full spectrum of Capgemini's digital transformation solutions and services coupled with its global reach will allow us to augment and expand our offerings for our current and future clients around the world: a very exciting prospect for the entire LiquidHub team."

Capgemini a year ago acquired Idean, a digital strategy and design consultancy, and in 2016 it acquired innovation and design consultancy Fahrenheit 212.

