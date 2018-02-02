Yext Integrates with Mono Solutions for SMB Website Creation

Yext has integrated with the Mono Platform to bring together automated website creation and digital knowledge management for small businesses.

The integration enables small businesses and the companies that serve them to create websites powered by up-to-date facts about their businesses managed through the Yext Knowledge Engine.

"Our partnership and integration with Yext empowers digital service providers with the tools needed to help SMBs navigate the intelligent future," said Louise Lachmann, CEO of Mono Solutions, in a statement. "Small businesses need a website that not only represents their brand but also maintains business information consistency. With voice search already upon us and an information landscape that is constantly evolving, it's important that small businesses can rely on their digital service providers to future-proof their online presence including their website and listings."

Through the integration, SMB data in the Yext Knowledge Engine can be used to generate and maintain websites using Mono's One-Click Site technology. Business data can be synced two ways between the Yext and Mono platforms.

"Small businesses trying to attract customers across intelligent services from Google to Siri to Yelp need to power these services with crucial digital knowledge like locations, hours, menus and other key information in order to be found," said Marc Ferrentino, chief strategy officer at Yext, in a statement. "The same is true of businesses' own websites, and the integration between Yext and Mono Solutions makes it easy to fuel small business websites with digital knowledge stored in Yext, in order to win customers and accelerate growth."

