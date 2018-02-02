Gro CRM Announces Apple Watch 2.0 Update

Gro Software has updated the Apple Watch version of its Gro CRM, a CRM software platform for small business contact management, customer relationship management, and enterprise resource management for Apple users.

The Gro CRM 2.0 update for Apple Watch includes many new features. With them, users can do the following:

Select features by turning the digital crown;

View and complete tasks with touch controls;

Monitor leads, deals, and revenue goals in real time;

Call customers, leads, or opportunities with a simple tap; and

Stay up to date and receive notifications.

"We redesigned the Gro CRM 2.0 Apple Watch app from the ground up," said Sophia Maes, senior vice president of sales at Gro Software, in a statement. "We've created a business app for Apple Watch users to help them run their businesses and increase productivity. Gro CRM is putting valuable business data and statistics on your wrist."

