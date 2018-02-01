WhyteSpyder Releases SKU Ninja E-Commerce Tool

WhyteSpyder today launched SKU Ninja, an e-commerce application to help retailers and suppliers manage, monitor, and publish online content using proprietary technology to constantly scan and access item detail pages.

SKU Ninja gives daily reports on item detail pages, allowing retailers to capitalize on opportunities in item page traffic, shopper conversions, and ongoing monitoring of item pages. Users receive status reports for their pages when products are out of stock, when additional pictures need to be added, or when there are changes to competitors' product pages.

Additional capabilities of SKU Ninja include item monitoring, item compliance scores, item page optimization scores, item page conversion scores, retailer comparisons, and a content management system.

"Keeping up with online shopper demands for content is a daunting task for both retailers and suppliers," said Eric Howerton, CEO of WhyteSpyder, in a statement. "Not to mention, as the content race continues its full-sprint marathon, making sure you are ahead of the competition is critical. SKU Ninja will help users respond effectively to the rapidly changing dynamics and scale of e-commerce." "With SKU Ninja, we can basically target any E-commerce retailer website and measure the quality of the content for any individual product," said Roger Dickey, senior director of development and software development at WhyteSpyder, in a statement. "We can watch our clients' values and scores increase over time, all while keeping it in the frame of reference of competitors."

