SugarCRM Releases Sugar Cloud Winter '18 Edition

SugarCRM has introduced the Winter '18 release of Sugar Cloud, with a new interface geared for digital environments.

"People now demonstrate that they can and should intermingle their time spent on personal and business activities. With the compelling design of smartphones, web, cloud, and mobile apps, personal technology offers easy and elegant experiences. But while people who are used to compelling applications on their own devices, they must drastically lower their expectations when they go to work," said Rich Green, chief product officer at SugarCRM. "With the new release of Sugar, we are pleased to introduce a visual restyling of the user interface that will meet the expectations of the modern workforce."

Additional updates in Sugar Winter '18 include the following:

Actionable Drill Through, which combines actions with insights to help users view, understand, manipulate, and interact with Sugar data by simply clicking into charts; and

Product Catalog Dashlet, which helps users visually navigate the product catalog, find items, and add them to quotes.

