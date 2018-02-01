Logo
BodyBGTop
SugarCRM Releases Sugar Cloud Winter '18 Edition
The Winter '18 Release features a new user interface, data view, and product catalog dashlet.
Posted Feb 1, 2018
Page 1

SugarCRM has introduced the Winter '18 release of Sugar Cloud, with a new interface geared for digital environments.

"People now demonstrate that they can and should intermingle their time spent on personal and business activities. With the compelling design of smartphones, web, cloud, and mobile apps, personal technology offers easy and elegant experiences. But while people who are used to compelling applications on their own devices, they must drastically lower their expectations when they go to work," said Rich Green, chief product officer at SugarCRM. "With the new release of Sugar, we are pleased to introduce a visual restyling of the user interface that will meet the expectations of the modern workforce."

Additional updates in Sugar Winter '18 include the following:

  • Actionable Drill Through, which combines actions with insights to help users view, understand, manipulate, and interact with Sugar data by simply clicking into charts; and
  • Product Catalog Dashlet, which helps users visually navigate the product catalog, find items, and add them to quotes.

 Print Version
Page 1
To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com
Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/.
Search
Popular Articles
 

 BodyBGRight
Home | Get CRM Magazine | CRM eWeekly | CRM Topic Centers | CRM Industry Solutions | CRM News | Viewpoints | Web Events | Events Calendar
DestinationCRM.com RSS Feeds RSS Feeds | About destinationCRM | Advertise | Getting Covered | Report Problems | Contact Us
 
© 2000 - , CRM Media, a division of Information Today, Inc. (ITI)
PRIVACY/COOKIES POLICY