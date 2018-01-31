PartnerTap Taps Scribe Software for a Partnership

PartnerTap, providers of an account-based partner collaboration solution, and Scribe Software, a data integration company, are teaming up to allow organizations to connect to PartnerTap using Scribe's growing list of CRM connectors. The partnership allows more sales organizations to take advantage of PartnerTap's sales/channel collaboration tools.

PartnerTap will use Scribe's integration platform as a service (iPaaS) to integrate the PartnerTap platform with a wide variety of CRM systems, including Microsoft Dynamics 365/CRM, SugarCRM, NetSuite, SAP, and HubSpot.

"This partnership is about serving our customers. The Scribe iPaaS is powerful, flexible, and essential to getting this innovation into the hands of more organizations. In addition, this partnership allows us to focus our development team on creating more value for our enterprise customers," said Cassandra Gholston, CEO of PartnerTap, in a statement. "Software buyers want their new cloud applications to integrate into an increasingly complex and diverse technology stack," said Peter Chase, founder, executive vice president, and chief customer officer of Scribe Software, in a statement. "PartnerTap has recognized the importance of delivering data integration solutions that work the way their customers want to work and the flexibility and control the Scribe platform provides."

