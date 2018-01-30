Zoho Launches an Updated Zoho Sites and Two New Products, PageSense and Flow

Zoho today launched a new version of its DIY website builder Zoho Sites, as well as two new products: the website testing and optimization software Zoho PageSense, and the app integration platform Zoho Flow. All three are part of Zoho One, the company’s suite of applications aimed at running an entire business.

The updated Zoho Sites aims to help users easily create compelling websites. Key features include prebuilt section layout templates, aimed at helping users structure and design web content, with categories including Heading, Image, Icon, Newsletter, Box, Tab, Accordion, and Carousel; more creative tools for experimenting with their page design, including Content Containers, Icons, and Dividers; dynamic backgrounds that enable users to add videos and parallax images, with an eye on crafting a more engaging experience; and quick customization pop-ups with layout-specific tools for formatting and personalizing content that appear when users add an element or section.

In addition, the updated builder has a new user interface and integrations with Zoho SalesIQ, Zoho CRM, Zoho PageSense, and Zoho Campaigns, as well as third-party products.

“[This give users] the ability to provide things out of the box for some items that are commonly used within a website,” says Raju Vegesna, chief evangelist at Zoho. “A lot of people were building the same things over and over again; we felt that we could automate these.”

Zoho also wanted users to have customizable templates not just for websites but for individual sections within a website. “Then there [are] a lot of options for each template so for each template there could 20 or 30 variations, and suddenly it’s like having 20 or 30 templates all together,” Vegesna says. “Providing that flexibility and customizability is one of the key aspects of it. And [it will also serve] as a platform for future extensions and expansions—that is the reason behind the complete revamp.”

Zoho PageSense aims to provide insight into visitor behavior patterns and help businesses achieve higher website conversions, earn greater profits, and experience accelerated growth. Key features include heatmaps, which visually highlight the clicking and scrolling pattern of a visitor on the website; funnel analysis, which indicates visitor count and drop-off by page; A/B and Split URL testing to allow users to create and test variations of website pages on desktop, tablet, and mobile devices; and a forecast tool to track the probable conversation rate of A/B test variations as well as the estimated visitor count, improvement in performance, and statistical significance necessary to reach the predicted conversion rate.

“PageSense gives marketers very good control on various experiments that they can run on a particular website or a web page,” Vegesna says. “They can quickly start an experiment…and start to see the results immediately. Quickly making those changes and seeing the results immediately is a big deal in the context of marketing.”

Zoho Flow allows users to create flexible workflows between cloud applications and looks to help users reduce manual tasks in their business processes by automating information exchange across apps. Key features include a user-friendly builder that aims to reduce the complexity of building integrations by using drag and drop and editable visual workflows (dubbed Flows); a set of logic functions that can introduce branching, add time-based actions, and drill down to the finest variable in a workflow (additionally, users can code custom functions using Zoho’s programming language Deluge); sharing and collaborative features to enable users to work in teams on building Flows, and allows users to be part of multiple team accounts; and a dashboard that indicates key metrics about live, paused, and draft Flows, and allows users to view the entire history of their Flows.

“Integrating two applications is like juggling two balls. Once you bring in the third application, you’re increasing the complexity; you’re juggling three balls, and the more applications you add the more complex it gets,” Vegesna says. “That is where integrations become really challenging: How can you integrate two applications without having to write any code? That is where Flow comes in—making the integrations possible is the key.”

