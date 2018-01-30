ReturnPath Updates Its Email Platform

Email solutions provider Return Path today introduced the latest version of the Return Path Platform with an advanced user interface that combines Return Path's core deliverability and reputation monitoring solutions to provide customers with a comprehensive view of their email program, along with a streamlined workflow to quickly diagnose and correct deliverability issues.

The Return Path Platform now puts all of the customers' deliverability and reputation data in one place. Simpler navigation allows customers to dig deeper into individual campaign metrics, providing insights to keep inbox placement high, correct issues as they occur, and prevent issues in the future.

"Data is critical to analyzing email performance, but the value of data is lost if you don't understand what it's telling you," said Scott Ziegler, vice president of product management at Return Path, in a statement. "The new Return Path Platform provides customers with an unprecedented view into their email data, as well as guidance on how to solve deliverability issues. The end result is better inbox placement, enhanced subscriber relationships, and ultimately, increased ROI." "From the beginning, we were committed to making this a platform that marketers really want to use," Ziegler added. "At every stage of development, the feedback we received from Early Access users helped us to make better decisions and drive innovation that truly benefits our customers."

In addition, customers will find helpful resources throughout the platform, including related content and tips for solving common deliverability problems. Additional innovations slated for 2018 include French and Portuguese translations of the interface, as well as access for Return Path's email service provider partners.

