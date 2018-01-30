Gro CRM Releases Version 2.0

Gro Software today released Gro CRM 2.0, the latest version of its small business CRM system for Mac. Gro CRM offers contact management, customer relationship management, and enterprise resource management made exclusively for Apple users and their devices.

Gro CRM 2.0 includes hundreds of updates. New features include iOS 11 and iPhone X support, multitasking, split screen, drag-and-drop support for iPad and iPad Pro, a customizable navigation bar, iOS widgets, enhancements to email and payments, and a new user interface for contact management. Additionally, thanks to Apple's new Face ID technology, GroCRM users can now login to the app with their faces. This optional security measure is available only for iPhone X users.

"The Gro CRM 2.0 platform gets a massive update today which includes iOS 11 and iPhone X features," said Sophia Maes, senior vice president of sales at Gro Software, in a statement. "Apple users are going to love the new features we have added to our Mac CRM small business platform. We are constantly listening to our customers and adding features they are requesting."

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com