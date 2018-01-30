EverString Launches Data Platform

EverString, a marketing and sales intelligence software company, today launched EverString Data Platform to provide B2B sales, marketing, operations, and advanced analytics teams detailed company intelligence using artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and a proprietary Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) system.

EverString Data Platform captures tens of thousands of unique signals per company, ingests data from all data sources, creates new data through machine learning, keeps data current by continuously scouring the web, and cleans data with the AI-enabled output of more than 1 million human workers.

"We've learned through our experience working with hundreds of global companies that for sales, marketing, operations, and analytics teams to achieve meaningful results from their data, they need coverage, accuracy, and depth. Without all three, performance is strained and go-to-market efforts suffer," said J.J. Kardwell, CEO and co-founder of EverString, in a statement. "Machine learning and AI can be very powerful, but results won't be optimal if the data going into these systems is low quality. When bad data is flowing into machine learning and analytics systems or directly to front-line sales and marketing users, teams waste a lot of time compensating for data problems."

The EverString platform also helps businesses instantly map and prioritize their total addressable market and quickly pull in companies that should be prospects but aren't yet in their databases. EverString Data Platform automatically identifies problematic data and applies its Human Intensive Task (HIT) system to ensure record-level accuracy and to fuel deep learning to improve system-wide accuracy.

"It's easy for AI products to lose trust because many don't do what they promise. EverString Data Platform is designed to be as smart, trustworthy, and indispensable as your favorite search engine," Kardwell said. "Non-linear improvements in data reliability have been made possible through the combination of machine learning and automated systems for distilling the collective intelligence of humans."

The platform has multiple uses for sales, marketing and operations teams including accelerated pipeline creation, AI-assisted prospecting, intent monitoring, database expansion, pipeline prioritization, sales and account intelligence, account-based marketing and sales, and total addressable marketing mapping.

