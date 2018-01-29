Innovid Launches Mobile Video Solution

Innovid, providers of a video marketing platform, have launched a solution and partnerships to help brands reach, measure, and engage mobile-first audiences. These new solutions include improvements to measurement that will scale mobile in-app video viewability and provide support for personalization and interactivity in video.

Innovid and Fyber, InMobi, and MoPub, working with verification providers, offer increased transparency and performance across VAST inventory for in-app mobile, enabling marketers to measure and engage in-app audiences on a much larger scale.

Prior to this release, VAST inventory couldn't support viewability measurement, interactive, and dynamic components. Innovid is now launching VAST tags that are compatible with the leading viewability providers and with the Open SDK initiative, which is expected to be released soon.

"2018 is an inflection point for mobile video. Advertisers are aware they cannot effectively reach certain audiences without being in-app, but up to this point, the lack of measurement and engaging formats has been a roadblock," said Michael Tuminello, vice president of solutions and partnerships at Innovid, in a statement. "The rollout of standardized in-app viewability, and now the availability of a standardized format for delivering dynamic and engaging messages alongside mobile video, should help to close the gap between brands and audiences in the programmatic mobile video space, which, according to current trends, will make up the majority of the video market worldwide. We are partnering with some of the largest and most innovative mobile advertising companies to kickstart what we hope will be an industry-wide effort to support transparency and engagement at scale for mobile video." "Our new VAMP platform takes support for mobile video in programmatic to the next level. We have already launched support for mobile-first VPAID but also wanted to add improvements for the core VAST format, which is widely used today and expected to further develop," said Roni Anavi-Fass, vice president of product at Fyber, in a statement. "Along with VPAID support, our work on VAST with Innovid allows us to support dynamic and interactive content and provides brands and agencies with better measurement so they can buy mobile video inventory with confidence." "InMobi has been an advocate for VAST for quite some time, and we've seen the benefits it has for mobile in-app video advertising," said Anne Frisbie, SVP Global Brand and Programmatic, InMobi. "It's exciting to see Innovid working with other partners in the industry on this initiative. With VAST, app developers and in-app video specialists can pre-cache video ads, which creates a seamless experience for users and delivers smooth, buffer-free video ads instantaneously. It also allows advertisers to engage users and provides them with a more efficient way to measure viewability for ads." "For advertisers who want to reach audiences with viewable and engaging mobile video ads to meet or exceed target KPIs, the solution is now available for VAST inventory: Innovid end card units running on massive scale with MoPub, a leading provider of mobile in-app inventory to programmatic marketers worldwide," said Jacob Kreimer, senior product growth manager at MoPub, in a statement.

