Bluecore Joins Oracle + Bronto Partner Program

Bluecore, providers of an artificial intelligence-driven platform for retailers, has joined the Oracle + Bronto Partner Program to allow retail marketers to launch email campaigns with personalization and segmentation.

By incorporating Bluecore's commerce intelligence into Bronto, a cloud-based marketing automation platform, retailers can funnel customer identities, behaviors, and product data into a single customer view. Marketers can then discover insights, build audiences, identify opportunities, and act on this analysis across a number of channels, including email, onsite, social, and display. Bronto continues to handle email workflow, campaign orchestration, and execution.

"This integration provides retailers with a comprehensive email marketing strategy and workflow," said Fayez Mohamood, co-founder and CEO of Bluecore, in a statement. "We eliminate complex data integrations, analyze the customer and catalog data, and generate audiences in seconds to help marketers make real-time decisions. They can then use that intel to deploy even smarter Bronto-driven email campaigns."

This Bluecore integration with Bronto increases personalization, retention, and conversions while decreasing email sends. The platform launches with existing application programming interfaces within any marketing stack and requires no data feeds.

"Our integration with Bluecore helps Bronto clients easily uncover customer and product insights that feed seamlessly into our sophisticated platform," said Oracle + Bronto General Manager Carolyn Sparano in a statement. "It simplifies the process and quickly points our clients to solutions that help them increase engagement and maximize revenue."

