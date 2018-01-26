FreshAddress Launches Free List Check

FreshAddress, a provider of email marketing database services, has released Free List Check, a free email list cleaning tool.

Free List Check lets marketers assess their email lists for problems, such as spamtraps, forced-sign-ups, and invalid email addresses.

"Proper email list hygiene can make or break any company. Free List Check is a powerful first step towards ensuring that your email lists are problem-free and safe to send," said Austin Bliss, FreshAddress's president, in a statement. "As the leader in the email list hygiene space, we're excited to share our email address expertise for free with email marketers worldwide."