Amdocs Releases the DigitalONE Platform

Communications software and services provider Amdocs recently launched DigitalONE, a digital enablement platform that enables communications and media companies to offer new digital experiences akin to those of Internet-native companies, regardless of which business support system they have on the back end. The platform handles customer care and commerce spanning the entire order life cycle, aiming to help clients accelerate their journey to becoming digital service providers.

“Communication service providers (CSPs) today are looking to deliver superior, digital experiences to their customers, in a way that is agnostic to their existing back-end systems,” says an Amdocs company spokesperson. “To help them meet these strategic goals, we built DigitalONE, to deliver on this digital promise. As a cloud-native, modular, and microservices-based platform, DigitalONE enables CSPs to take on a digital experience transformation, improve customer experience, and enhance business agility.”

DigitalONE features a microservices-based architecture that offers a full DevOps environment. Each microservice is autonomous and can be independently deployed, allowing service providers to consistently improve commerce and care experiences by introducing new capabilities in short DevOps cycles. Additionally, the platform itself is cloud-native, allowing it to scale. It includes open-source technologies and exposes APIs that comply with TM Forum standards, with the goal of ensuring that new capabilities can be easily added by internal and external developers as well as reused across engagement channels.

The platform has three different layers that can be deployed in a modular fashion: a digital microservices layer that incorporates all care and commerce flows spanning ordering and product catalog processes; an omnichannel widget-based digital experience layer servicing agents and customers with visual web presentations of those flows; and an additional layer with channel-specific applications for self-service, retail, social, call centers, and chatbots. Additionally, service providers can deploy their own channel-specific applications on top of it.

Using the platform, companies can more effectively manage complex omnichannel customer journeys. The spokesperson gives the example of a customer who visits a company website and browses its product line, but instead of adding products to an online cart, he instead switches to the company’s app and adds products there. Then, before completing the purchase, the customer calls the company’s call center to get further information on a product from a live agent.

“The service agent will then receive all this information (for example, what they put in the cart on the company’s app), along with guidance to better inform and educate the customer on his/her planned purchases (for example, better offers/cost options with a bundled service) for a win-win purchase decision, in the end providing customers with a simple, expedited, and personalized experience,” the spokesperson says.

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com