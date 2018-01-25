Helpshift Updates Its Customer Platform

Helpshift, a provider of artificial intelligence-powered customer experience solutions, today announced significant updates to its platform, including a Real-Time Operations dashboard, tools and processes to help enterprises follow the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) policies, and a Zendesk integration.

"Helpshift wants to enable enterprises to deliver remarkable, human-centric support for every customer, and we're kicking off the new year by introducing powerful platform capabilities to enable brands to do just that at scale," said Linda Crawford, CEO of Helpshift, in a statement. "We are heavily invested in building innovative tools and solutions that transform service processes and the user experience, and we are ready to serve the enterprise market in a big way."

With Helpshift's Real-Time Operations Dashboard, supervisors gain visibility into their operations and can monitor live data on granular levels with customizable metrics, such as agent capacity, agent availability, and issue backlog.

To help companies adhere to the GDPR guidelines, Helpshift will offer an Issue Redaction tool that can remove support issues, user info, and all personal data of users who requested it be removed.

"The core principles of security and privacy protection have been a part of our design and policies from the beginning," said Helpshift's vice president of engineering and product, Pradeep Jindal, in a statement. "They align with our existing processes and technology and will continue to be of paramount importance into the future."

Using Helpshift's integration on the Zendesk App Marketplace, companies that use Zendesk for email and phone support can now seamlessly integrate chatbots and artificial intelligence-powered messaging. This means that enterprises that use Zendesk can now do the following:

Access Helpshift's case management, AI capabilities, and chatbots;

Integrate chatbots into their service initiatives; and

Support mobile and web users from a single interface with a unified agent experience.

