GroCRM Integrates with Zapier

Gro Software has integrated Gro CRM, its Apple-based CRM software for small business contact management, customer relationship management and enterprise resource management, with Zapier, an integration-platform-as-a-service (iPaaS) that connects to more than 1,000 apps.

With the Gro CRM Zapier integration, small businesses can connect and share information between Gro CRM and the apps they use most often, such as Facebook Lead Ads, Slack, Quickbooks, Google Sheets, Google Docs, and many more.

"The launch of the Zapier and Gro CRM integration allows users to connect Gro CRM to 1,000+ other apps and introduces countless automated workflows. Salespeople can now spend more time on personal follow up with their leads and less time with manual data entry," said Emily Breuninger, partner manager at Zapier, in a statement. "We are excited to offer Gro CRM small business customers the ability to easily connect to over 1,000+ apps, thanks to our Zapier partnership" said Sophia Maes, senior vice president of sales at Gro Software, in a statement. "This Zapier integration allows our Mac CRM small business customers to seamlessly connect the apps they use everyday to the Gro CRM platform. Our Apple users will love the easy automation, the increase of productivity, and time saved."

