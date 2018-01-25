Logo
BodyBGTop
GroCRM Integrates with Zapier
With the integration, GroCRM users can connect to more then 1,000 business apps.
Posted Jan 25, 2018
Page 1

Gro Software has integrated Gro CRM, its Apple-based CRM software for small business contact management, customer relationship management and enterprise resource management, with Zapier, an integration-platform-as-a-service (iPaaS) that connects to more than 1,000 apps.

With the Gro CRM Zapier integration, small businesses can connect and share information between Gro CRM and the apps they use most often, such as Facebook Lead Ads, Slack, Quickbooks, Google Sheets, Google Docs, and many more.

"The launch of the Zapier and Gro CRM integration allows users to connect Gro CRM to 1,000+ other apps and introduces countless automated workflows. Salespeople can now spend more time on personal follow up with their leads and less time with manual data entry," said Emily Breuninger, partner manager at Zapier, in a statement.

"We are excited to offer Gro CRM small business customers the ability to easily connect to over 1,000+ apps, thanks to our Zapier partnership" said Sophia Maes, senior vice president of sales at Gro Software, in a statement. "This Zapier integration allows our Mac CRM small business customers to seamlessly connect the apps they use everyday to the Gro CRM platform. Our Apple users will love the easy automation, the increase of productivity, and time saved."

 Print Version
Page 1
To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com
Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/.
Search
Popular Articles
 

 BodyBGRight
Home | Get CRM Magazine | CRM eWeekly | CRM Topic Centers | CRM Industry Solutions | CRM News | Viewpoints | Web Events | Events Calendar
DestinationCRM.com RSS Feeds RSS Feeds | About destinationCRM | Advertise | Getting Covered | Report Problems | Contact Us
 
© 2000 - , CRM Media, a division of Information Today, Inc. (ITI)
PRIVACY/COOKIES POLICY