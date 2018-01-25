Wipro Buys a Minority Stake in Harte Hanks

Wipro, an information technology, consulting, and business process services company, will invest $9.9 million in Harte Hanks, a marketing services company specializing in omnichannel marketing, consulting, strategic assessment, data, analytics, digital, social, mobile, print, direct mail, and contact center.

The two companies are also expanding their existing partnership to offer end-to-end marketing technology services to customers. They are jointly marketing Opera Solutions' Signal Hub platform, an advanced big data analytics and machine learning platform for delivering personalized customer experiences.

"Wipro's investment in Harte Hanks reflects our continued commitment to offer leading-edge marketing technology and digital services that cater to the needs of chief marketing officers and marketing professionals across industry segments. This investment strengthens our existing partnership with Harte Hanks and enables us to address a key industry challenge by offering marketing as a service,” said Srini Pallia, president of the Consumer Business Unit at Wipro, in a statement. "Brands are now defined by the blend of all the experiences they deliver to their customers. Understanding the journey is the starting point, and it is marketing technology that facilitates the proper interactions at scale," said Karen Puckett, Harte Hanks' CEO, in a statement. "Enterprises and brands are working hard to better understand their customers' buying journey and are deploying technology to help them interact with customers in relevant, meaningful ways. However, CMOs are increasingly concerned about marketing's capability to acquire and manage technology effectively. This partnership squarely addresses those opportunities."

