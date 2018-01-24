InMobi Expands Partnership with Integral Ad Science

InMobi, provider of an mobile in-app advertising platform, has expanded its integration with Integral Ad Science's verification solution to include IAS Firewall tags that now provide advertisers with enhanced viewability reporting for their mobile in-app VAST video campaigns.

In March, InMobi became the first to offer MRC-accredited in-app IAS video viewability by integrating the IAS software development kit. Today's announcement further extends InMobi's support for IAS in-app video viewability to run IAS Firewall Tags. Advertisers can now leverage IAS Firewall Tags to run in-app VAST video supply on InMobi Exchange.

InMobi and IAS VAST video metrics will now appear within the company's IAS dashboard, allowing buyers to see InMobi within the existing view point where all of their IAS campaign data appears.

By offering IAS video viewability with VAST rather than VPAID, InMobi can pre-cache video ads so advertisers receive viewability metrics and consumers can enjoy buffer-free mobile video experiences.

"Buyers have the right to trusted third-party measurement of their digital media, and consumers should be able to enjoy non-disruptive mobile video advertising. Until now, viewability support has been operationally challenging for in-app video advertising for agencies," said Anne Frisbie, senior vice president of global brand and programmatic at InMobi, in a statement. "Today, we are making IAS video viewability for in-app as easy as desktop and mobile web inventory while maintaining a buffer-free and seamless video experience for consumers." "IAS is excited to further enhance our partnership with InMobi, providing our customers with the improved VAST video metrics of our verification solution for in-app devices," said Jason Cooper, general manager of mobile at IAS, in a statement. "Through this partnership, transparency and greater insight into in-app performance is easily within reach for both publishers and advertisers alike."

