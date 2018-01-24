Panasonic Teams Up with CyTrack to Release a Contact Center Suite

Panasonic has announced a strategic alliance with CyTrack, a provider of customer experience technology, under which the companies will offer Cytrack Customer Experience Solutions, a suite of contact center solutions designed to provide insights and system performance reports; service levels and staff efficiency; and communication integrations for SMS, chat, and voice tools. Additionally, there will be seamless integration between CyTrack’s customer experience technology and Panasonic’s business communication servers, with an eye on empowering businesses to respond efficiently to customers across a wide range of channels.

“Panasonic and CyTrack have a long history of business relationship in the communications space. This began at a corporate level and has since escalated to different regions worldwide,” says Oliver Bodden, product manager, Unified Communications, at Panasonic. “Their product line has evolved to such an extent that it resulted in a stable solution that has been accepted in many different countries. This along with the technological trends in the US made it clear that this alliance had to be expanded to the US market.”

The new offering consists of three key solutions. The first of these is CyReport and CyReport ACD, which enable businesses to track real-time performance statistics and be alerted of statistical changes through multiple channels. CyReport and CyReport ACD also offer up to 60 reports for system, team, and individual performance evaluation. The second is CyCC, an omnichannel and social networking contact center that provides workflow management capabilities that aim to keep customers informed, reduce abandon rates, and route calls to the most relevant customer service agents. The third is technical support, which is handled by CyTrack via an online support portal. It allows users to create support tickets and review their progress at any time, and includes knowledge base and community features that allow users to obtain answers to frequently asked questions.

“Improving customer experience is our end goal. This is done by adding several different modules. With omnichannel, we are adding SMS, web chat, email, and even integration with social networks, such as Facebook and Twitter. We also improve our CRM capabilities by adding out-of-the-box integration with market-leading CRM applications. There many other modules that focus on measuring agent performance, outbound capabilities, and advanced IVR with database integration capabilities, among others,” Bodden says.

“Our offering with CyTrack focuses on a fully scalable model, where customers can take advantage of basic call reporting and recording, but upgrade in a modular fashion,” Bodden adds. “This way companies can make decisions today, but knowing what they can have in the future and implement as needed.”

