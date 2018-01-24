Digimind Social Now Monitors Global TV and Radio

Expanding its enhanced listening and analytics capabilities to international offline sources, Digimind Social enables companies to access even more market knowledge. It also offers real-time detection of online, TV, and radio mentions in one platform.

With Digimind Social, organizations have access to 850 million online data sources, integrated with more than 2,000 TV and radio sources, to provide insights into brand reputation, consumer insights, and market trends in one place.

Digimind Social can do the following:

Track a mix of international sources, such as BBC, CNN, and Fox News, as well as sources unique to 21 countries across North America, Europe, Africa and Asia, such as NBC, ABC, and CBS in the US; TF1, France 2, and Canal+ in France; and CCTV1 and CCTV2 in China;

Monitor any brand or topic mentioned by applying natural language processing in more than 61 languages; and

Record and process 52,000 hours of content per day and deliver 1.4 billion lines of text per month.