Digimind Social Now Monitors Global TV and Radio

Expanding its enhanced listening and analytics capabilities to international offline sources, Digimind Social enables companies to access even more market knowledge. It also offers real-time detection of online, TV, and radio mentions in one platform.
With Digimind Social, organizations have access to 850 million online data sources, integrated with more than 2,000 TV and radio sources, to provide insights into brand reputation, consumer insights, and market trends in one place.
Digimind Social can do the following:
- Track a mix of international sources, such as BBC, CNN, and Fox News, as well as sources unique to 21 countries across North America, Europe, Africa and Asia, such as NBC, ABC, and CBS in the US; TF1, France 2, and Canal+ in France; and CCTV1 and CCTV2 in China;
- Monitor any brand or topic mentioned by applying natural language processing in more than 61 languages; and
- Record and process 52,000 hours of content per day and deliver 1.4 billion lines of text per month.
"With the shift to digital-centric strategies over the past decade, a plethora of marketing tools have been designed to focus on online data. But with 119.6 million television viewers and 268 million radio listeners in the U.S. alone, traditional outlets are far from vanishing," said Paul Vivant, CEO of Digimind, in a statement. "With TV and radio source integration, Digimind Social breaks down data silos and connects every piece of the customer-centricity puzzle in one place."