MyCRM Releases ePlanner 2

MyCRM has released a new version of its ePlanner activity planning solution for Microsoft Dynamics, allowing users to create unlimited planners and set security for team members, along with views for each of the individual planners. This version also supports every Microsoft Dynamics CRM/365 activity type, including custom activity types created. "Over the past nine years, MyCRM have had the opportunity to work with many customers. When we released the first version of ePlanner, many of our customers enjoyed having the ability to see what everyone was working on. With ePlanner version 2, that capability and the functionality provided improves significantly," said MyCRM CEO Alistair Dickinson, in a statement MyCRM offers a range of solutions that plug in to Microsoft Dynamics CRM/365. During the next 24 months, it plans to deliver a range of new and improved offerings to further enhance the user experience of Microsoft Dynamics CRM/365.