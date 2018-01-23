Kantar TNS and Qualtrics Join Forces

Research agency Kantar TNS and Qualtrics, a provider of experience management, have forged a global partnership that brings together Kantar TNS's worldwide network of customer experience research, end-to-end platform implementation, smart analytics, and activation with Qualtrics' Experience Management Platform. The partnership and global solution will provide clients with holistic customer experience capability, delivered through integrated technology, to identify, optimize, and activate customer insights. Additionally, by tapping into the wider Kantar and parent company WPP networks, the partnership will offer access to brand insight, consumer data, market comparisons, and industry intelligence. Qualtrics Customer Experience is part of the Qualtrics Experience Management Platform and includes flexible role-based dashboards, case management, full CRM integration, and a range of intelligent features built on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics. Philips is one of the global organizations to benefit from the alliance, having adopted the new solution for its long-term customer experience program. "Together with our partner Kantar TNS, we have taken our customer experience program aimed at fulfilling customer needs across our global service operations to the next level. The implementation of the Qualtrics Experience Management Platform was fast and brings the voice of our customers instantly into our organization," said Robbert Seeger, head of global consumer care at Philips, in a statement. "Our employees are excited about the user-friendly customer insights through analytics and the real-time tooling. In short, this approach helps to improve our services for our valued customers every single day." "We live in an age where experiences are the key point of differentiation. For businesses, success comes from understanding customer expectations, tapping into their emotions, and designing products and services which create positive, memorable experiences," said Richard Ingleton, CEO at Kantar, in a statement. "Our partnership with Qualtrics will allow our clients to truly embed a customer focus throughout their organization and create strong customer relationships." "We have long believed that experiences are a vital element and a main distinction of every successful business. We are proud to partner with Kantar TNS to offer full-service customer experience solutions combining our unique, advanced Experience Management Platform and Kantar TNS's world-class consulting, implementation, and managed services," John Torrey, chief corporate development officer at Qualtrics, added in a statement. Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/