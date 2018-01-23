Monetate Enhances Intelligent Personalization Engine

Monetate has enhanced its Monetate Intelligent Personalization Engine to enable real-time, cross-channel custom use cases in personalization, driven by enhanced customer data. These new capabilities are made possible by the engine's open architecture, which allows decisions to be pushed to any channel, such as in-store, call center, email, website, or mobile app, via application programming interface (API) or server-side integration.

Monetate designed these enhancements to bridge the gap between brick-and-mortar and digital touchpoints. The engine was launched in April to address the market need to individualize experiences at scale and now represents one-third of Monetate's annual recurring revenue.

"Delivering individualized omnichannel experiences at scale requires a hefty combination of real-time artificial intelligence and a globally distributed infrastructure," said Brian O'Neill, chief technology officer at Monetate, in a statement. "We've spent more than a decade assembling the team and the technology to build that so our clients don't have to."

The engine links customers' online behavior to in-store experiences by notifying local stores via their clienteling app when particular users browsed specific items online. It also links customers' online browsing behavior to personalize the in-app experience and trigger relevant push notifications leveraging geofencing and enables a POS feedback loop that personalizes online product recommendations and email promotions to reflect in-store purchases.

"Monetate has long been an innovator in the personalization space, and these new enhancements to The Engine are no exception. Now brands are able to create individualized experiences for their customers in all the places they interact," said Maribeth Ross, senior vice president of marketing at Monetate, in a statement. "Our customers are already seeing incredible results across channels, from call centers to brick-and-mortar stores to apps, in real time and in a way that simply wasn't achievable or scalable until now."

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com