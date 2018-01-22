MPP Global and Dynamic Yield Partner

MPP Global, a subscription platform provider, and Dynamic Yield, providers of personalization technology, today announced a partnership to help clients automate individualized experiences around customer lifetime value.

The marriage of MPP Global's eSuite platform and Dynamic Yield's machine learning-powered personalization engine will provide media and retail companies with a personalized and tailored subscription marketing and management solution.

MPP Global eSuite users can manually deploy and test rule-based offerings based on target audience's behaviors to effectively market to potential subscribers. Dynamic Yield's artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities automate the customized, rule-based offerings within eSuite to offer the subscription package that makes the most sense for each individual consumer.

"In a world where today's customers demand smarter engagement from brands, it's critical to evolve the omnichannel customer acquisition strategy," said Paul Johnson, CEO of MPP Global, in a statement. "With the success of companies adopting the subscription business model, organizations are redefining the online transaction experience. We're incredibly excited to partner with Dynamic Yield to offer organizations revolutionary personalization and targeting capabilities to serve a new generation of subscribers and maximize customer lifetime value." "Deploying personalization at scale is the key to engaging and monetizing digital audiences in media and retail," said Charles Brun, director of channels at Dynamic Yield, in a statement. "We're excited to combine Dynamic Yield's personalization stack with MPP Global's superior subscription technology to craft truly individualized experiences throughout the customer journey."

